BRIEF-Telkom SA Repurchases 15.8 Mln Shares Worth 756.8 Mln Rand Cum Dividend

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Telkom Sa Soc Ltd:

* PURCHASED 15.8 MILLION, 3% OF CO‘S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL AT BEGINNING OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF 526.9 MILLION OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES​

* ‍DATES OF REPURCHASE OF SECURITIES BETWEEN 15 NOVEMBER 2017 AND 16 FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍NET EFFECT FROM GENERAL REPURCHASE​ CASH OUTFLOW OF 751.04 MILLION RAND EXCLUDING COST, 4.9 MILLION SHARES PURCHASED CUM DIVIDEND OF 118 CENTS PER SHARE

* ‍GENERAL REPURCHASE WAS FUNDED FROM COMPANY'S AVAILABLE CASH RESOURCES​