a month ago
BRIEF-Tellurian Inc says granted GE Oil & Gas certain registration rights for shares
July 3, 2017 / 10:37 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Tellurian Inc says granted GE Oil & Gas certain registration rights for shares

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Tellurian Inc

* Tellurian Inc - ‍effective as of June 28, 2017, Tellurian Inc. And GE Oil & Gas, Llc entered into a registration rights agreement​ - SEC filing​

* Tellurian Inc - under agreement, co granted to GE Oil & Gas certain registration rights with respect to shares of Tellurian common stock

* Tellurian Inc - shares of tellurian common stock issuable to GE Oil & Gas upon conversion of shares of Tellurian series b convertible preferred stock​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2t8Oybm) Further company coverage:

