March 6 (Reuters) - Telstra Corporation Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ACCOUNTING TREATMENT FOR FOXTEL, FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA COMBINATION

* ‍EXPECTS TO RECORD ONE OFF ACCOUNTING GAIN AS A RESULT OF COMBINED CO OF A$263 MILLION​

* TELSTRA CORPORATION- ‍NO CHANGES TO TELSTRA'S PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018