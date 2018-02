Feb 27 (Reuters) - Telus Corp:

* TELUS ANNOUNCES DEBT OFFERING

* TELUS CORP - ANNOUNCED OFFERING OF $600 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED SERIES CX NOTES WITH A 10-YEAR MATURITY

* TELUS CORP - ANNOUNCED A $150 MILLION RE-OPENING OF ITS SERIES CW NOTES MATURING IN 2048