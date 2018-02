BRIEF-Telus Posts Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share C$0.55

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Telus Corp:

* TELUS REPORTS STRONG RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017; ANNOUNCES 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.55 INCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 4 TO 6 PERCENT

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 4.9 PERCENT TO C$3.5 BILLION

* TARGETING 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH OF UP TO 6 AND 7 PERCENT

* FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK OF UP TO $1.4 BILLION IN 2018

* QTRLY WIRELINE HIGH-SPEED INTERNET NET ADDITIONS OF 21,000 DECREASED BY 3,000 OVER SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO

* QTRLY WIRELESS BLENDED ARPU WAS HIGHER BY 1.6 PER CENT TO $67.27

* QTRLY WIRELINE TOTAL TELUS TV NET ADDITIONS OF 14,000 WERE LOWER BY 2,000 OVER SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO

* QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* QTRLY BASIC ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* QTRLY WIRELESS MONTHLY POSTPAID SUBSCRIBER CHURN INCREASED SLIGHTLY BY 1 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 0.99 PER CENT

* SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $13.84 BILLION TO $14.10 BILLION

* TELUS - QTRLY WIRELESS BLENDED MONTHLY CHURN DECLINED BY 2 BASIS POINTS TO 1.23 PER CENT REFLECTING INCREASE IN MIX OF POSTPAID VERSUS PREPAID SUBSCRIBERS

* SEES 2018 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.53 TO $2.68

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES APPROXIMATELY $2.85 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.57, REVENUE VIEW C$3.44 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$2.85, REVENUE VIEW C$13.82 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: