FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Telus reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.64
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 11, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Telus reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.64

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Telus Corp

* Telus reports strong results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 revenue C$3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$3.26 billion

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Telus Corp - ‍in quarter, got 121,000 new wireless postpaid, high-speed internet and tv customers, up 29,000 over same quarter a year ago​

* Telus Corp - ‍at quarter-end, total wireless subscriber base of 8.7 million is up 3.2 per cent from a year ago​

* Qtrly capital expenditures C$810 million versus C$769 million

* Telus Corp -can be no assurance that dividend growth program will be maintained, not changed and/or completed through 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.