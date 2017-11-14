FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd ups share stake in Mastercard, Visa and Monsanto
November 14, 2017 / 12:20 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd ups share stake in Mastercard, Visa and Monsanto

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd ups share stake in Mastercard to 923,068 class a shares from 267,006 class a shares

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd ups share stake in Monsanto Co to 429,184 shares from 215,534 shares - sec filing

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd more than doubles share stake in Visa to 3.3 million class a shares - sec filing

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd ups share stake in Virtu Financial Inc by 65.1 percent to 20.3 million class A shares

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in IHS Markit Ltd by 18.1 percent to 17.3 million shares

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd ups share stake in Ctrip.Com International by 37.0 percent to 7.26 million ADSs

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 6.6 million shares in Coherus Biosciences Inc

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd ups share stake in Celgene Corp by 23.9 percent to 255,406 shares

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd - change in holdings are as of sept 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of june 30, 2017 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2yBi2ic) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2vUxgkf)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
