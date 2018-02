BRIEF-Temenos Group FY EBIT Up 20 Pct At $223.5 Million

Feb 13 (Reuters) - TEMENOS GROUP AG:

* NON-IFRS TOTAL SOFTWARE LICENSING REVENUES UP 25% IN Q4 17 AND UP 22% IN FY 17

* NON-IFRS EBIT UP 17% IN Q4 17, FY 17 NON-IFRS EBIT MARGIN OF 30.3%

* PROFIT AND CASH FLOW STRENGTH SUPPORT PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.65, AN 18% ANNUAL INCREASE

* 2018 GUIDANCE OF NON-IFRS TOTAL SOFTWARE LICENSING GROWTH OF 13.5% TO 18.5%

* SEES FY 2018 NON-IFRS TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 10% TO 13% (C.C.) AND NON-IFRS EBIT OF USD 255M TO 260M

* FY EBIT 223.5 MILLION USD, UP 20% Source text: bit.ly/2suOzry Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)