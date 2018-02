Feb 23 (Reuters) - Temple Hotels Inc:

* TEMPLE ANNOUNCES NEW $35 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY

* TEMPLE HOTELS INC - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF FACILITY B TO REPAY SERIES F CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES

* TEMPLE HOTELS INC - TO USE PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITY B TO REPAY SERIES F CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES