March 8 (Reuters) - Temple Hotels Inc:

* TEMPLE HOTELS INC. ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* TEMPLE HOTELS - ‍CO MAY, DURING 12 MONTH PERIOD COMMENCING MARCH 15, 2018, ENDING MARCH 14, 2019, BUY FOR CANCELLATION UP TO 1.3 MILLION COMMON SHARES