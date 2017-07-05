FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Temple Hotels provides debt update
July 5, 2017 / 1:11 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Temple Hotels provides debt update

July 5 (Reuters) - Temple Hotels Inc

* Temple Hotels Inc. provides debt update

* Temple Hotels - Announced that Series D 7.75% convertible debentures were repaid in full with accrued interest at their June 30, 2017 maturity date

* Temple Hotels Inc - Also announcing a binding agreement for refinancing of a five-loan mortgage portfolio with incumbent lender

* Temple Hotels Inc - Principal balance outstanding of Series D convertible debentures at maturity was $34.3 million

* Says as a condition of refinancing, temple will pay down maturing, aggregate balance by $7.5 million

* Temple Hotels Inc - ‍five loans are cross collateralized and it is expected loans will close in Q3 of 2017​

* Temple Hotels Inc - Also entered into a revolving credit facility with a Canadian Chartered Bank for a maximum loan of $16.5 million

* Temple Hotels Inc - Also announces refinancing of a hotel property located in Sudbury, Ontario, in amount of $8.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

