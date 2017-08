Aug 9 (Reuters) - Temple Hotels Inc-

* Temple Hotels Inc reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent

* ‍on a basic per common share basis, qtrly FFO decreased by $0.10 per common share​

* Qtrly ‍funds from operations per share $0.26​

* Qtrly ‍Q2 ended June 30, 2017, revpar for overall portfolio was $90.81, compared to $86.33​