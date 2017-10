Sept 25 (Reuters) - Tempur Sealy International Inc

* Tempur Sealy promotes Bhaskar Rao to Chief Financial Officer

* Tempur Sealy says ‍Bhaskar Rao has been appointed as company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 13, 2017​

* Tempur Sealy - Barry A. Hytinen will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer to pursue opportunity outside of bedding industry, effective Oct 13