Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings Inc :

* Tempus applied solutions to acquire ex-royal air force air-to-air refueling aircraft

* Entered into a definitive purchase agreement for acquisition of 6 Lockheed l-1011s formerly owned by RAF of UK

* Aircraft to be acquired utilizing TMPS common shares; expects to issue to seller about 6.7 million shares at $0.52/share