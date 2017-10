Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc

* Ten Peaks Coffee Company reports results for second quarter and YTD 2017

* Q2 sales rose 21 percent to c$21.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.17

* Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc - "margins in second half of this year may be reduced if current weakness in us dollar continues"