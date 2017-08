BRIEF-Tenax Therapeutics says company's board is continuing its review of strategic alternatives

July 28 (Reuters) - Tenax Therapeutics Inc

* Tenax Therapeutics provides regulatory update on Levosimendan

* Tenax Therapeutics Inc says company's board of directors is continuing its review of strategic alternatives

* Tenax Therapeutics Inc - After a review of further analyses, FDA has requested an additional clinical trial

* Tenax Therapeutics Inc - Company is reviewing clinical, regulatory and financial options with regard to Levosimendan program in U.S. and Canada.