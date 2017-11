Nov 15 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd:

* Q3 revenue RMB ‍65,210​ million versus RMB 40,388 million a year ago

* Qtrly net profit RMB ‍18,006​ million versus RMB 10,646 million a year ago

* As at quarter end Weixin and Wechat combined MAU reached 980.0 million, representing year-on-year growth of 15.8 pct​

* Revenues from online advertising business increased by 48 pct to RMB11,042 million for Q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: