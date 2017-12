BRIEF-Tender Choice Foods Says Large Fire Started In Building In Burlington, Ontario

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Tender Choice Foods​:

* UPDATE ON FIRE AT TENDER CHOICE PLANT IN BURLINGTON, ONTARIO

* TENDER CHOICE FOODS​ - ‍ALL TENDER CHOICE EMPLOYEES, ALL CONTRACTORS WORKING ON SITE HAVE BEEN ACCOUNTED FOR AND NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED

* TENDER CHOICE FOODS SAYS AT ABOUT 4 P.M. ON DEC 6, A LARGE FIRE STARTED IN BUILDING IN BURLINGTON, ONTARIO WHERE TENDER CHOICE FOODS IS A TENANT

* TENDER CHOICE FOODS SAYS EXTENT OF DAMAGE TO BURLINGTON FACILITY DUE TO THE FIRE APPEARS TO BE SIGNIFICANT