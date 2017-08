Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp

* Tenet calls for redemption of 8% senior notes due 2020

* Tenet Healthcare Corp - ‍redemption of entire $250 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 8% senior notes due 2020​

* Tenet Healthcare Corp says notes will be redeemed on september 11, 2017, at a redemption price equal to 101.333% of principal amount of notes