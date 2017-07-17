FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare says co redeemed $900 mln aggregate principal amount of outstanding floating rate senior secured notes due 2020
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 17, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare says co redeemed $900 mln aggregate principal amount of outstanding floating rate senior secured notes due 2020

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp

* Tenet Healthcare - On July 14, co redeemed $900 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding floating rate senior secured notes due 2020

* Tenet Healthcare Corp - On July 14, co redeemed $1.041 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.25% senior notes due 2018- SEC Filing

* On July 14, co redeemed $1.100 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5% senior notes due 2019 Source text: [bit.ly/2tkefqM] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.