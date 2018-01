Jan 5 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* TENET AND ST. LUKE‘S HOSPITAL ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT REGARDING THE SALE OF DES PERES HOSPITAL

* TENET HEALTHCARE SAYS ENTERED AGREEMENT FOR ST. LUKE'S TO PURCHASE DES PERES HOSPITAL, TENET-OWNED PHYSICIAN PRACTICES, AMONG OTHERS