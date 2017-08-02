FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tennant Co reports Q2 loss per share $0.15
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tennant Co reports Q2 loss per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tennant Co

* Tennant Company reports 2017 second quarter results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.20 to $2.40

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.15

* Sees FY 2017 sales $960 million to $990 million

* Q2 sales rose 24.9 percent to $270.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.85 to $1.05

* Tennant Co says reaffirms 2017 full year net sales guidance range and lowers EPS guidance range

* Tennant Co - Impact of 2016 Florock acquisition and 2017 IPC acquisition increased consolidated net sales by 15.9 percent in quarter

* Tennant Co sees FY capital expenditures in range of $25 million to $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.