BRIEF-Tenneco Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.67
#Regulatory News
October 27, 2017 / 12:14 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Tenneco Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tenneco Inc

* Tenneco reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.45

* Q3 revenue $2.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.23 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.67

* Sees q4 revenue up about 7 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tenneco inc- ‍on a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 6% to $2.223 billion in quarter​

* tenneco-‍in q4, co sees y-o-y revenue growth about 7%, or 3% in constant currency, outpacing estimated light vehicle industry production growth of 1%​

* Tenneco inc - ‍for fy, co sees revenue growth of about 7%, in constant currency 6%, outpacing estimated light vehicle industry production growth of 2%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
