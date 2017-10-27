BRIEF-Tenneco Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.67

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tenneco Inc
* Tenneco reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.45
* Q3 revenue $2.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.23 billion
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.67
* Sees q4 revenue up about 7 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tenneco inc- on a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 6% to $2.223 billion in quarter
* tenneco-in q4, co sees y-o-y revenue growth about 7%, or 3% in constant currency, outpacing estimated light vehicle industry production growth of 1%
* Tenneco inc - for fy, co sees revenue growth of about 7%, in constant currency 6%, outpacing estimated light vehicle industry production growth of 2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: