BRIEF-Tenneco reports Q2 loss per share $0.03

July 28 (Reuters) - Tenneco Inc-
* Tenneco Inc - company raises full-year revenue outlook
* Tenneco reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.03
* Q2 revenue $2.317 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.27 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tenneco inc - on a constant currency basis, total q2 revenue increased 6%
* Tenneco Inc - company now expects year-over-year revenue growth of 6% for 2017
* Tenneco Inc - expects second-half 2017 value add adjusted ebit margins to be in line with prior year second half
* Tenneco Inc - in Q3, tenneco expects year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 7% on a constant currency basis
* Tenneco Inc - sees q3 strong double digit growth in commercial truck and off-highway revenue
* Tenneco Inc - sees q3 strong double digit growth in commercial truck and off-highway revenue
* Fy2017 revenue view $8.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S