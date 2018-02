Feb 26 (Reuters) - Tennessee Valley Authority:

* TENNESSEE VALLEY AUTHORITY SAYS ON FEB 21, CO EXECUTED AMENDMENT TO ITS $500 MILLION CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 7, 2015 - SEC FILING

* TENNESSEE VALLEY AUTHORITY - ‍AMENDMENT OF CREDIT AGREEMENT​ EXTENDS MATURITY DATE BY ONE YEAR TO FEBRUARY 1, 2022 - SEC FILING Source text - (bit.ly/2FAbqVq) Further company coverage: