BRIEF-Tenpo Innovation announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Oct. 25

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Tenpo Innovation CO LTD

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Oct. 25, 2017, under the symbol “3484”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 374,400 common shares, comprised of newly issued 50,000 shares and privately held 324,400 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 3,000 yen per share with total offering amount will be 1.12 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Tokai Tokyo Securities Co Ltd, Daiwa Securities Co Ltd and SBI Securities Co Ltd included 11 securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bQ5Fks

