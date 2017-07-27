FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
BRIEF-Teradata Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22 excluding items
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Teradata Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Teradata Corp

* Teradata reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $513 million versus i/b/e/s view $520.3 million

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.22 to $1.27

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share about $0.26 to $0.31

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.095 billion to $2.14 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teradata corp - ‍teradata intends to repurchase up to $300 million of its shares in second half of year​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $2.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teradata corp says intends to repurchase up to $300 million of additional shares of its stock in second half of year

* Teradata corp says shares will be purchased with cash from u.s. Operations as well as teradata's revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.