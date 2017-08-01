FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ternium qtrly earnings per ADS $1.27
August 1, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Ternium qtrly earnings per ADS $1.27

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ternium SA

* Ternium announces second quarter and first half 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.12 billion

* Qtrly earnings per ADS $1.27

* Qtrly steel shipments 2.64 million tons versus 2.61 million tons

* Qtrly iron ore shipments 875,000 tons versus 811,000 tons

* Ternium SA - expects a sequential decrease of operating income in Q3 2017 compared to Q2 2017 as a result of lower shipments and operating margin

* Company anticipates lower volumes of steel shipments in Q3 2017 as a result of a seasonal decrease in Mexico

* Ternium expects slightly lower revenue per ton for steel in Q3 2017 compared to Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

