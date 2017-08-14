FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Terra Firma Capital Corp announces private placement and strategic alliance with Great Gulf Group
August 14, 2017 / 12:18 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Terra Firma Capital Corp announces private placement and strategic alliance with Great Gulf Group

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Terra Firma Capital Corp

* Terra Firma Capital Corporation announces private placement and strategic alliance with Great Gulf Group

* Terra Firma Capital Corp - ‍Private placement for gross proceeds of $3.25 million through sale of 5 million units at a purchase price of $0.65 per unit​

* Terra Firma Capital Corp - ‍Upon closing of private placement, Terra Firma will appoint Jerry Patava, Great Gulf's chief executive officer to its board

* Terra Firma Capital - ‍Annually, Great Gulf will have right to propose one individual for nomination and election to Terra Firma's board of directors​

* Terra Firma Capital Corp - ‍Net proceeds of offering are expected to be used for general and corporate purposes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

