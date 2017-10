Oct 26 (Reuters) - CI Banco SA Institucion De Banca Multiple FF/00939

* ‍Terrafina - agreement to acquire twenty Class A industrial properties located in northern region of Mexico for US$220 million​

* Terrafina​ says ‍expects to see economic benefits of transaction consolidated in its results beginning in Q1 of 2018

* ‍Terrafina - deal expected to be included in co’s Q1 2018 results, generating an AFFO increase between 17 pct and 18 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: