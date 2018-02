Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc:

* TERRAFORM GLOBAL - UNIT DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REDEMPTION OF ALL OF OUTSTANDING $521 MILLION 9.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022