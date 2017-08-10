FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Terraform Global- Parties to litigation executed stipulation of settlement, which settles Aldridge litigation for $20 mln ​
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Terraform Global- Parties to litigation executed stipulation of settlement, which settles Aldridge litigation for $20 mln ​

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc

* Terraform Global- ‍on July 21, parties to litigation executed stipulation of settlement, which will settle Aldridge litigation for amount of $20 million ​

* Terraform Global Inc - ‍settlement amount will be paid out of proceeds from insurance policies covering company's officers and directors - SEC filing​

* Terraform Global-on July 25,court authorized distribution of notice of settlement to current stockholders,stayed all non-settlement-related proceedings​

* Terraform Global Inc - ‍final settlement hearing is scheduled to occur on October 10, 2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vJC384) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.