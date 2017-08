BRIEF-Terraform Global qtrly loss per class A common stock $0.02

June 27 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc

* Terraform Global reports 1q 2017 financial results and files form 10-q

* Terraform Global Inc - q1 ‍revenue $56 million versus $48​ million

* Terraform Global - co expects to regain compliance with nasdaq's continued listing requirements following 2017 annual meeting, june 29, 2017

* Terraform Global Inc - q1 net ‍loss​ $2 million versus net ‍loss​ of $6 million last year

* Terraform Global Inc - q1 ‍adjusted ebitda $36 million versus $34​ million

* Terraform Global Inc qtrly loss per class a common stock $0.02