BRIEF-Terraform Power Operating enters new senior secured revolving credit facility‍​ ‍​
October 17, 2017 / 9:58 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Terraform Power Operating enters new senior secured revolving credit facility‍​ ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc

* Terraform Power Inc - on October 17, Terraform Power Operating LLC, unit of co, entered into a new senior secured revolving credit facility‍​ ‍​

* Terraform Power Inc - ‍new revolver consists of a revolving credit facility in an initial amount of $450.0 million​

* Terraform Power Inc - ‍new revolver will be used to refinance existing revolver entered into by TERP operating in January 2015 and for other​ purposes Source text : (bit.ly/2gfKZsy) Further company coverage:

