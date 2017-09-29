FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Terraform Power says Brookfield expects to relocate headquarters post closing
#Financials
September 29, 2017 / 11:09 PM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-Terraform Power says Brookfield expects to relocate headquarters post closing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc

* Brookfield expects to relocate headquarters post closing which could lead to significant turnover in its current workforce

* Turnover and other reductions in workforce due to Brookfield headquarter relocation may cause co to see disruptions to operations

* Says disruptions to operations due to Brookfield headquarter relocation could have an “adverse effect on our business”- SEC filing

* Brookfield expects to relocate headquarters post closing which could lead to significant turnover in its current workforce​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2xQWOPR) Further company coverage:

