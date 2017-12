BRIEF-Terravest Says Management's Outlook For Upcoming Fiscal Year Is Positive

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Terravest Capital Inc:

* TERRAVEST ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2017

* TERRAVEST CAPITAL INC - MANAGEMENT‘S OUTLOOK FOR UPCOMING FISCAL YEAR IS POSITIVE

* TERRAVEST CAPITAL - FOR FABRICATION SEGMENT ANTICIPATING IMPROVEMENT FOR FISCAL 2018 DRIVEN BY HIGHER THAN USUAL BACKLOGS, FURTHER COST REDUCTIONS

* TERRAVEST CAPITAL INC - TERRAVEST IS EXPECTING IMPROVED RESULTS FROM FUEL CONTAINMENT SEGMENT IN FISCAL 2018