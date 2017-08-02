FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Terravia holdings - Co and certain of its units filed voluntary under chapter 11
August 2, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Terravia holdings - Co and certain of its units filed voluntary under chapter 11

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Terravia Holdings Inc

* Terravia holdings - on August 2, co and certain of its units filed voluntary under chapter 11 - SEC filing

* Terravia holdings -debtors have filed motion with court seeking to administer all of chapter 11 cases jointly under caption in re Terravia Holdings Inc

* Terravia holdings - dip credit agreement provides for senior secured debtor-in-possession term loan financing facility in aggregate amount of up to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

