Oct 18 (Reuters) - TERREIS SA:

* Q3 RENTAL INCOME EUR 16.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OVER Q4, WILL KEEP CONCENTRATING ON DISPOSAL OF ITS NON-STRATEGIC ASSETS‍​

* ‍WILL PAY ON NOVEMBER 16 AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE​