Oct 11 (Reuters) - Terreno Realty Corp

* Terreno Realty Corp - ‍96.7 pct quarter end occupancy compared to prior quarter of 96.9 pct and prior year of 96.4 pct​

* Terreno Realty Corp - ‍97.5 pct quarter end same store occupancy compared to prior quarter of 98pct and prior year of 96.1 pct​