Jan 25 (Reuters) - Territorial Bancorp Inc:

* ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TERRITORIAL BANCORP - ‍NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES ROSE TO $14.85 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 VERSUS $14.34 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: