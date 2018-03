Feb 28 (Reuters) - TERVEYSTALO OY:

* Q4 NET SALES EUR ‍189.9​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 146.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA EYR ‍29.1​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT EQUITY REPAYMENT OF EUR 0.06 PER SHARE BE DISTRIBUTED FOR 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)