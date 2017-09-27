FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Terveystalo sets fixed IPO price of 9.76 euros per share
#Healthcare
September 27, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 21 days ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Terveystalo Healthcare Oy

* Says sets fixed IPO price of 9.76 euros ($11.46) per share

* Says aims to raise gross proceeds of approximately 100 million euros by offering a minimum of 10,245,902 and a maximum of 10,305,533 new shares for subscription

* Says market capitalisation of the company is approximately 1,25 billion euros assuming that a maximum number of the new shares are offered and subscribed for in the IPO

* Says subscription period is expected to commence on September 28 2017

* Says trading on Helsinki bourse's main list expected to start around October 13 2017 Source text: here Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8519 euros) (Helsinki Newsroom)

