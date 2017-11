Nov 20 (Reuters) - Tesaro Inc

* Tesaro announces European Commission approval of Zejula for women with recurrent ovarian cancer

* Tesaro Inc - ‍approval supported by “robust” data from a randomized phase 3 trial​

* Tesaro Inc - ‍Tesaro plans to launch Zejula in Germany and UK this December, with launches in additional European countries to follow beginning in 2018​