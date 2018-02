Feb 26 (Reuters) - Tesaro Inc:

* TESARO ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ZEJULA® (NIRAPARIB) AND ANTI-PD-L1 CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY IN METASTATIC BLADDER CANCER

* TESARO INC - ‍PLANNED TRIAL WILL BE CONDUCTED BY GENENTECH AND IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN MID-2018​

* TESARO INC - ‍COLLABORATION INCLUDES TESTING EXPERIMENTAL COMBINATION IN MORPHEUS, ROCHE‘S CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: