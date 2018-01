BRIEF-Tesco CEO says outperformed in food, was happy with pricing, offer

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tesco:

* CEO SAYS SIGNS INFLATION IS ABATING A LITTLE

* CEO SAYS REALLY CONFIDENT WITH OUTLOOK

* CEO SAYS “FINEST” RANGE DEMAND WAS PARTICULARLY STRONG

* CEO SAYS HOME COMPUTING, VISION AND ENTERTAINMENT CATEGORIES WERE WEAK OVER CHRISTMAS

* CEO SAYS HE WAS “REALLY HAPPY” WITH PRICING POSITION OF TESCO OVER CHRISTMAS

* CEO SAYS OUTPERFORMED IN BOTH VOLUME AND VALUE IN FOOD IN FOUR WEEKS BEFORE CHRISTMAS

* CEO SAYS PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITY IN 19-WEEK PERIOD WAS LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO

* CEO SAYS ‘HAPPY WITH TOY PERFORMANCE’, BUT WAS NOT REMARKABLY POSITIVE OR NEGATIVE Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)