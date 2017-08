July 3 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc:

* Tesco Plc announces indicative results of tender offers for its 600 mln euros 5.125 per cent. Notes due 2047, 200 mln euros 6 percent

* Indicative results of offer for notes due 2029, 200 mln euros 5.50 percent; notes due 2033, 300 mln euros 4.875 percent; notes due 2042 500 mln euros 5.20 percent