BRIEF-Tesco Says To Simplify Operational Structures​

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc:

* TESCO TO SIMPLIFY OPERATIONAL STRUCTURES​

* ‍CHANGES TO SIMPLIFY PERATIONAL STRUCTURES TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY AND GIVE LINE MANAGERS CLEARER ACCOUNTABILITY FOR COLLEAGUE AND CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE​

* ‍ROLE OF PEOPLE MANAGER AND COMPLIANCE MANAGER WILL BE REMOVED FROM LARGE STORES AND FULFILMENT CENTRES IN UK​

* ‍CHANGES WILL AFFECT 1,700 COLLEAGUES WHO WILL BE SUPPORTED TO FIND ALTERNATIVE ROLES WITHIN BUSINESS WHEREVER POSSIBLE​

* ‍ROLE OF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGER, PRESENT IN 226 STORES, WILL ALSO BE REMOVED, GIVING LINE MANAGERS MORE DIRECT ACCOUNTABILITY FOR CUSTOMER SERVICE​

* ‍AS A RESULT OF CHANGES, 900 NEW ROLES WITH BROADER REMITS WILL BE CREATED​

* ‍NEW COLLEAGUE ADMINISTRATION ROLE WILL ALSO BE CREATED TO SUPPORT MANAGEMENT TEAMS IN EACH LARGE STORE AND FULFILMENT CENTRE​