June 20 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc:

* Tesco says "We experienced an unforeseen technical fault which resulted in the forced cancellation of many orders due to a complete system failure" - Tweet

* Tesco says "Our it team are working extremely hard to bring our systems back online and we are confident the issue will be fixed soon" - Tweet