FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tesco turnaround "firmly on track" - CEO
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 4, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Tesco turnaround "firmly on track" - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Tesco

* CEO says turnaround “is firmly on track”

* CEO says inflation in business “running at about 1 percent below peers”

* CEO says return of dividend a “significant milestone in recovery of business”

* CEO says does not expect inflationary situation in H2 to change from H1

* CEO says “comfortable” with analysts’ consensus profit forecasts for 2017-18 of about 1.5 billion stg

* CEO “remains confident” Booker transaction “completely on track”

* CEO says “was shocked as anybody” by recent Two Sisters chicken food safety issue, says immediately investigated

* Shares up 1.8 percent after 27 percent rise in H1 profit, return of dividend Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.