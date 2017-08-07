FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Tesla announces proposed $1.5 billion offering of senior notes
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Tesla announces proposed $1.5 billion offering of senior notes

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc

* Tesla announces proposed $1.5 billion offering of senior notes

* Tesla - intends to use net proceeds from offering to further strengthen its balance sheet during this period of rapid scaling with launch of model 3

* Tesla - intends to offer $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2025

* Tesla - interest rate, redemption prices and other terms of notes are to be determined

* Notes will be senior unsecured debt obligations of Tesla

* Tesla - interest rate, redemption prices and other terms of notes are to be determined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.